FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,165,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $7,695,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

