FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000.

IXG opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

