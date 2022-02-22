FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,511 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

