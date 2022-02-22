Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $3.41 on Top Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00008984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $44.14 million and $1.84 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,930,975 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

