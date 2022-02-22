First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $262,158. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

