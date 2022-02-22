First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

