First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FNWB stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

