First Solar (FSLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 989.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

