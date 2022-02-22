First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,282.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

