Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.15. Fisker shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 37,318 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSR. Barclays decreased their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,165,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,624,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

