Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
FVE opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.
About Five Star Senior Living
Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.
