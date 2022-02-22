Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FVE opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

