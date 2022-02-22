Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE FVRR opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $325.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.