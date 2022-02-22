Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

