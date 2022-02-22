Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 9,555 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 205.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

