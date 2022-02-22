Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 6,429 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

