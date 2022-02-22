Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000.

FLGB stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

