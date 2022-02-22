Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 965.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

