Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

