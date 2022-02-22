Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

FLCO stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $26.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.