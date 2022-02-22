Flowserve (FLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLS opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

