Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.20 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $11.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $6,014,996. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

