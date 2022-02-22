Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,440,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fortive by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Fortive by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

