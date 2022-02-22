Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.08 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FBHS stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

