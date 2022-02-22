Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $34,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $1,485,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 102,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $991,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

