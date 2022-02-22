Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years.
Shares of FTF stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
