Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

