Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $808,000 in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,779,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 487,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FBC opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.