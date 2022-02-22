Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $940,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Realogy by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Realogy by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Realogy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 437,442 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,973,000.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

