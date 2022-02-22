Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Premier by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Premier by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 412,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

