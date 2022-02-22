Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $991,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $154,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $364.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

