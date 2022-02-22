Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,629 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,666 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

