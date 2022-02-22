frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect frontdoor to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTDR opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

