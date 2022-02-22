Frontier (FRONT) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and $12.78 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00107694 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

