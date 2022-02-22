fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect fuboTV to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FUBO opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.09. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

