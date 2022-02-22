Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €47.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

FPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €28.78 ($32.70). 33,350 shares of the company were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.71.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.