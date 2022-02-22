Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €47.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

FPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €28.78 ($32.70). 33,350 shares of the company were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.71.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

