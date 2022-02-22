Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 3,951.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.56% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

