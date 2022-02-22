FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.52.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

