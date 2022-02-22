FY2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) Reduced by Analyst

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 8.26 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

