FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reduced by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

