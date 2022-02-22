FY2022 EPS Estimates for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MLVF stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -410.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $882,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.