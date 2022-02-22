GamyFi Platform 1-Day Volume Hits $97,936.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $274,567.35 and approximately $97,936.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06931199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.87 or 0.99985825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050639 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

