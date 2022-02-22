General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,603. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

