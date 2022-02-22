Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNFT. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Genfit stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 9,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,574. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genfit by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genfit during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

