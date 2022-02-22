Genuine Parts to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.