Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Arko worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arko in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arko by 135.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Arko in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Arko by 31.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
