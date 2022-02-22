Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of CorePoint Lodging worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% during the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 192,607 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at about $681,000.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.81. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.