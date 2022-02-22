Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,838 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of DermTech worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DermTech by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DermTech by 277.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $84.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.