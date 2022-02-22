Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,541 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Rite Aid worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.