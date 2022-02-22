GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.60% of GH Research worth $28,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHRS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHRS shares. increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

