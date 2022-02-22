GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

